The Shawnee Lady Wolves and Wolves return to action tonight at the Shawnee Performing Arts and Athletic Center as they take on the Piedmont Lady Wildcats and Wildcats.

The girls game is set to tip off at 6 p.m. with the boys to follow at approximately 7:30 p.m.

The Shawnee girls, 6-5 on the season and ranked 13th in Class 5A, will be trying to rebound from a 45-40 overtime loss at 15th-ranked Guthrie Tuesday night.

Aubree Megehee’s 16 points weren’t enough to overcome the Lady Bluejays. Esabelle Ramirez followed with nine points for the Lady Wolves while Tristyn Napier ended up with eight.

Piedmont’s girls are the top-ranked team in Class 5A, but are coming off only their second loss of the season, a 57-40 setback to Lawton MacArthur. The loss snapped a four-game winning streak by the Lady Wildcats, who fell to 8-2.

The Shawnee boys, 9-2 and ranked third in 5A, bounced back from a finals loss to Ada in the East Central Oklahoma Classic last Saturday, to hammer 15th-ranked Guthrie, 66-41, Tuesday.

Tanner Morris led the way for the Wolves with 15 points, nine of which came in the fourth quarter, as he drained one trey. Teammate Karran Evans tallied 14 points, including two treys, as 10 of those points came in the second quarter.

Piedmont’s boys are 6-4 and ranked ninth in 5A. They are coming off a 57-52 loss to Tahlequah last Saturday in consolation bracket play of the Bethany Tournament.

Following tonight’s action, the Wolves and Lady Wolves will host the 2020 Vision Bank Invitational, Jan. 23-25. The Shawnee girls will battle McAlester that day at 10 a.m., while the Wolves will square off with Stillwater at 11:30 a.m.

Tonight’s Area Basketball Schedule

• Bethel at North Rock Creek

• Tecumseh at Noble

• Prague at Meeker

• McLoud at Harrah

•Vanoss at Asher

• Agra at Earlsboro

• Ada at Seminole

• Strother at Macomb

• Stroud at Chandler