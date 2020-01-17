Southern Nazarene recorded nine blocked shots and limited Oklahoma Baptist to 34.7% shooting Thursday night in downing the Bison, 65-50, in Great American Conference women’s basketball play at the Sawyer Center.

BETHANY – Southern Nazarene recorded nine blocked shots and limited Oklahoma Baptist to 34.7% shooting Thursday night in downing the Bison, 65-50, in Great American Conference women’s basketball play at the Sawyer Center.

The Crimson Storm, 10-3 on the season and 7-2 in the GAC, also had a 36-31 rebounding edge and shot 41.7% from the floor, 44.4% from 3-point range and 70% (7-of-10) from the free-throw line.

Sonia Sarda tallied a game-high 18 points, grabbed six rebounds and collected seven assists for SNU while teammate Jaycee Soap finished with 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting from 3-point territory.

The Crimson Storm’s block party was led by Sarda with three and Myriam Garcia with two.

OBU, which dropped to 4-11 and 0-9, hit 33.3% of its attempts from outside the arc and converted at just a 55% clip (11-of-20) from the foul line.

Mckenzie Cooper paced the Bison with 17 points and was 3-of-4 in treys while Jaylin Stapleton ended up with 10 points, six boards, four assists and a steal.

Charissa Price supplied seven points, three steals and three assists in a losing effort for the Bison.

OBU held a 16-13 edge after one quarter, but saw SNU go on an 18-7 run in building a 31-23 halftime lead. The Crimson Storm then doubled up the Bison in the third, 22-11, to take a 53-34 advantage into the fourth.

The next action for OBU will be Saturday at Northwestern Oklahoma State University in Alva at 1 p.m.

Note: Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.