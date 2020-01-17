The Bartlesville Regional United Way is counting on local generosity to reach its $2.3 million “Give Today, Change Tomorrow” campaign goal.

The flagship agency is still in the process of collecting campaign reports from companies, so an official total for the 2019 campaign is not available yet, according to BRUW President and CEO Lisa Cary.

“We hope to make an announcement in February,” Cary said.

For more than 80 years, the community has supported BRUW and its 13 agency partners today, she added. The raised funds are allocated toward 29 programs focused on health, education, and financial stability.

“The success of the annual campaign is dependent on our communities continued support and the generous donations from individuals and companies,” said Cary. “The campaign funds stay within our communities and less than 1% goes toward our affiliation with United Way Worldwide.”

Funds also go toward Bartlesville Education Promise, a comprehensive effort to boost student achievement in public schools, and Building Bridges of Bartlesville, which provides participants who live in generational poverty the knowledge and skill sets to move into prosperity.

“This year we will also be offering grant opportunities to other non-profits within our area to help fill the gaps within our communities. There will be more information provided about this grant opportunity in the future,” Cary said.

To ensure the funds are being used appropriately in the region, community investment committees made up of volunteers review agency programs and recommend funding to the board of directors, said Cary.

She added that volunteers and community advocates are always needed at the BRUW agencies.

“The more the community gets involved, the more our community becomes aware of our greatest needs and can ultimately help to provide solutions for our future,” she said.

A complete list of area agencies and organizations benefiting from BRUW support is available at the website www.bartlesvilleuw.org.