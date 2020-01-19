Sam and Joi Grissom will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Jan. 25, 2020, with friends and family at Fairview Baptist Church, hosted by Vic and Jayne Grissom and Keith and Janet Grissom, with special remembrance of Hollie.

Sam and Joi Grissom will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Jan. 25, 2020, with friends and family at Fairview Baptist Church, hosted by Vic and Jayne Grissom and Keith and Janet Grissom, with special remembrance of Hollie.

Sam and Joi have six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Sam Grissom and Joi Dell Snyder were married at the Pleasant Home Baptist Church by Rev. Clyde Frisby, the pastor of Fairview Baptist Church, on Dec. 26, 1959.