Beverly Jane (nee Audrain) Robinson, age 92, of Garden City, passed away, January 17, 2020 surrounded by loving family, friends and caretakers.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Grand Army of the Republic Cemetery in Miami under the care of Brown-Winters Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Miami.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Chesterfield Missionary Baptist Church, 8591 Highway 90, Longs, South Carolina, 29568.