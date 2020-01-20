ONGOING

Grove Tennis Club

Men and women of all ages are invited to take part in the Grove Tennis Club, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, at the Grove Tennis Courts, located in the city's sports complex, near Shundi and 13th Street.

For more information, persons interested may call Barbara Brown Scott at 918-253-4690.

Line Dancing

The Uptown Dance Company is holding community line dances at the Grove Community Center on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Beginner's dances are at 9 a.m., while advanced dancers will take the floor at 10:15 a.m.

For more information contact Ginger Pearish at 918-787-1673.

Ballroom Dancing

Ballroom dancing lessons are held at the Grove Community Center on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 3:30 p.m. Those interested in attending will receive one free session.

For more information, or to schedule a free session, call 515-313-6553.

MON. ONGOING

Bluegrass Jam at St. Andrew's

Musicians of all ages are invited to take part in the weekly Bluegrass Jam from 6 to 8:30 p.m., every Monday, at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, Grove.

All ages and levels of ability are welcome. The event is open to the whole family.

People are encouraged to participate or sit back and listen. Free coffee and water are provided.

St. Andrew's Episcopal Church is located at 555 East Third Street, Grove. For more information, persons interested may contact Rev. Dr. David L. Bridges at 918-786-4113 or frdavid@standrewsgrove.org.

Caring Kitchen/Feed My Sheep

Volunteers with The Caring Kitchen and Feed My Sheep have combined efforts to provide their services on the same day.

The Caring Kitchen, now located at 11th and Washbourne, in Jay, will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays, while Feed My Sheep will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m, across the roadway in its facility.

Caring Kitchen 2.0 will provide a nutritious meal once a week in its new location in Jay. Feed My Sheep will provide a food pantry for those in need on the same day.

The combined operation is designed to allow the two organizations to join forces in order to serve members of the community.

TUE. ONGOING

Story time at Grove Library

The “Read with Friends” story time program for children ages infant to 5-years-old, now has one meeting time each 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, at the Grove Public Library. More info: Grove Public Library, 918-786-2945.

Grand Lake Woodcarvers

Members of the Grand Lake Woodcarvers meet each Tuesday, from 1 to 3 p.m., at the Grove Senior Center, 145 East O'Daniel Parkway, Grove. All levels of experience welcome. Free instruction is available.

For more information, persons interested may contact Lynn Doughty at 918-314-6514.

TUE. & THURS. ONGOING

SAIL at the Library

SAIL - Staying Active & Independent for Life, a fitness program for older adults, will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, at the Grove Public Library.

The event is free and organized by the OHAI.

The library is located at 1140 NEO Loop, Grove. For more information, persons interested may call 918-786-2945.

WED. ONGOING

Mah Jongg Wednesdays

Uptown Girl Mah Jongg at the Grove Senior Center, 1 p.m. every Wednesday. More info, contact Joyce Irving at 918-407-5893.

Loaves and Lessons

Loaves and Lessons is a free meal held at Trinity Baptist Church, located at 4th and Main in Grove from 4:45-5:45 p.m. Come for the food, stay for the study!

For more information, call 918-786-4063.

THU. ONGOING

62-plus Club in Langley

Organizers with the Langley Public Library in Langley have begun a “62+ Club” for seniors looking for an afternoon of fun and social engagement.

The club, which meets beginning 1:30 p.m., each Thursday, at the library. It will include games, adult coloring and social engagement, as well as snacks.

For more information, persons interested may call Jeanie Norman at 918-782-4461 or visit www.langleypl.okpls.org.

FRI. ONGOING

Movers & Shakers in Grove

Movers & Shakers, a movement and music class for babies through preschoolers and their grown-ups takes place at 10:30 a.m., every Friday, at the Grove Public Library.

The library is located at 1140 NEO Loop, Grove. For more information, persons interested may call 918-786-2945.

SAT. ONGOING

Bingo at the American Legion

Members of Grove’s American Legion Qualate-Pritchard Post 178 will begin hosting bingo at 6 p.m., on Saturdays, at the American Legion building located at 114 Broadway at the corner of O'Daniel Parkway and Broadway.

The family-friendly event is open to people of all ages. It will be smoke, alcohol and drug free. A concession will be available with soda, water, tea, coffee, popcorn, nachos, chips, candy bars and other snacks.

Payouts will be in cash, with the prize amounts depending upon the number of packets being played. Participants are asked to arrive early to purchase packets as bingo will start promptly at 6 p.m.

For more information, persons interested may contact Lee Cathey at 918-786-9860.

TUES 01.21

Delaware County Genealogical Society

The next meeting of the Delaware County Genealogical Society will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in the Grove Public Library meeting room. There will be a Board Meeting at 6:30 p.m., followed by the Regular meeting starting at 7 p.m.

All are welcome to attend. Come learn about your family history, and share your research knowledge. Refreshment will be available during the meeting.

THURS. 01.24

Teen Movie & Pizza

This event will be held on Thursday, January 23 at 5:30 p.m. for ages 12- 18 at the Grove Public Library.

For more information, visit the Grove Public Library at http://www.eodls.org/testsite/grove/

MON. 01.27

Makey-Makey Fruit Pianos

This workshop will be held on Monday, January 27 at 4 p.m. for ages 6-11 at the Grove Public Library.

For more information, visit the Grove Public Library at http://www.eodls.org/testsite/grove/

Delaware County GOP Meeting

The Delaware County GOP meeting will take place on Monday, January 27 at 6 p.m. at L & L Outdoors, located at 2005 S. Main in Jay. This month's meeting is open to the public and will include a gun safety seminar.

TUES. 01.28

Pinterest Craft Club

This workshop aimed at adults will be held on Tuesday, January 28 at 6:30 p.m. at the Grove Public Library.

For more information, visit the Grove Public Library at http://www.eodls.org/testsite/grove/

WED. 01.29

The BIG Playdate

This event will be held on Wednesday, January 29 at 10:30 a.m. at the Grove Public Library. Socializing, art, toys and sensory play for children from birth to age 5. Snacks for the kids and grownups can enjoy some caffeinated beverages.

For more information, visit the Grove Public Library at http://www.eodls.org/testsite/grove/

SAT. 02.08

WAAMI Annual Chili Luncheon Fundraiser

The Women's Auxiliary Association of Monkey Island will be hosting the Annual Chili Luncheon Fundraiser on Saturday, February 8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Monkey Island Fire Department's original building. The luncheon is all you can eat and includes a drink and a dessert. Tickets are $7 for adults, $3 for children and children under 3 are free.

River Ridge Bluegrass Association

The River Ridge Bluegrass Association's February Music Show will be held on Saturday, February 8 at 6 p.m. at the Bernice Baptist Church Community Building, located at 120 Hickory Street Highway 85A in Bernice.

The show will begin with About the Fathers Business at 6 p.m., followed by the Heartland Express at 7 p.m. Admission is a $5.00 donation and concessions will be available.

SAT. 03.14

Second Annual GCPAAA Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show

The Second Annual GCPAAA Car, Truck & Motorcycle Show will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020, 8 a.m. to 3:00 pm indoors at the Grove Civic Center, 18th & South Main. All fund raising efforts by Grove Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association go for projects benefiting the Grove Police Department.

Registration will be Friday, March 13, 4 pm to 7 pm and Saturday, March 14, 7 am to noon. Early registration is $15 by March 2, and $20 at the door, Friday, March 13, 4 pm to 7 pm and Saturday, March 14, 7 am to noon. To receive a registration form, email: gcpaaalumni@gmail.com

For questions contact: Ronnie 918-260-5196 or Karen 918-314-1765