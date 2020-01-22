Irma Marie Gearhardt was born on Dec. 9, 1921, in Vallejo, California. She left this world on Jan. 19, 2020, to join her Lord and Savior in Heaven.

Irma resided most of her life in and around Shawnee. She was married to Dewitt (Dee) Clinton Gearhardt, who preceded her in death. Irma lived an extraordinary 98 years of life. She was a longtime member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church and was always ready and waiting to be there to worship her Lord. She raised two sons and a daughter, and was surrounded by loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she held very dear. She also loved her cat and any animal that crossed her path. She will be missed by many.

She was preceded in death by her husband Dee Gearhardt, one son Robert Floyd Gearhardt, her mother Marie Pope, and was survived by her son Harold Gearhardt of Shawnee, daughter Kathy Smith and Don, Shawnee, Sister Mildred Hamilton, Shawnee, grandchildren: Kip Gearhardt (Shawnee), Mindy, Raquel, Robert, Dee, Misty and David from Missouri and Kansas, and several great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be at 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 24, at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church with Pastor R.J. Stokes officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.

