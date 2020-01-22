Continuing their competitive season, the gymnasts at Rising Star Gymnastics in Shawnee competed in the New Year’s Invite at Wichita State University recently.

Students Levels 2,3,4 and Diamond shared the spotlight with six other Kansas teams.

Level 2 students Taylor Reyes camp back with a 37.7 all around and 4th all around. Kassidi Lowden finished with a 37.650 in her age group and finished 1st all around. Aria Griggs finished 2nd all around with a 37.35. Stevie Bree Owens finished 5th all around with a 36.1. Khylee Marshall finished 6th all around with a 36.1. Rilynne Roberts finished 7th with a 35.45 all around. Delaynie Atkinson finished 7th with a 35.4 all around. Emma DeWolfe finished 8th with a 35.1 all around. The team ended up 3rd place as a group.

Level 3 gymnasts competed as well with the other teams. Jayden Tabor finished 1st all around, Ocean Minor finished 3rd all around, KaShyrah Chavez finished 1st all around, Karlee Linn finished 3rd all around, and Chloe Westerman finished 4th all around. With individual scores, this group finished first for team.

Level 4 and Diamond Gymnasts were later in the day. Victoria Payne finished 1st all around at Level 4. Trinity Rakestraw, Level 4, finished 2nd all around. Zoe Randal finished 4th all around. Calista Schardt finished 5th all around. Allison Radcliff finished 5th all around. Maddi Taron finished 6th all around. Addison Adams finished 9th all around. Hope York competed Diamond and finished 1st all around. The Level 4 students placed first for team.

The students will continue their season at the Cox Center in Tulsa.