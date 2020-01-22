Day two of the Pottawatomie County Invitational Tournament is in the books, and it was a tough night for four local squads.

SHAWNEE—Day two of the Pottawatomie County Invitational Tournament is in the books, and it was a tough night for four local squads.

On the girls’ side the Macomb Lady Hornets fell to the Davenport Lady Bulldogs 58-23 and the Asher Lady Indians dropped a 50-28 decision to the Allen Lady Mustangs. It was just as rough on the boys’ side, as Davenport defeated Macomb 45-33 and Earlsboro came up short against Allen, 63-58.

All four squads will play Friday, in consolation bracket action.

The final game of the night was the closest, as the Allen Mustangs held off the Earlsboro Wildcats 63-58.

The game was tightly contested throughout. Allen led 13-12 after the first quarter and extended the lead by a deuce, 30-26 at the break.

The difference in the game was the play of Allen’s Chad Milne. Milne dominated play inside and scored a game-high 27 points.

The Mustangs pulled away even more in the third, taking a 43-36 lead into the final frame. Earlsboro cut the lead down to 48-44, when Micah Anderson stole a pass and found Brady Sheets for the layup. That was as close as the Wildcats would come.

Allen hit 4-of-6 free throws in the final two minutes of play to seal the victory.

Nathan Hammonds joined Milne in double-figure scoring for Allen with 11.

Trent Deere led Earlsboro with 13 and Dante Hall netted 11. Micah Anderson and Brady Sheets each scored 10 for Earlsboro.

Davenport 45, Macomb 33 (boys)

A four-minute stretch to open the third quarter for Davenport propelled the Bulldogs into Thursday’s semifinals. Cal Harelson hit four treys in the run for Davenport. He had five treys and 25 points in the contest.

Davenport led 11-6 after the first quarter and were up 21-15 at the half. With the Harelson heat wave, the Bulldogs took a 40-26 lead into the fourth quarter.

Macomb cut the deficit in the fourth, but never challenged.

Macomb was led by Alex Barry with 10 points. Donald Akens scored nine.

Macomb will play Earlsboro Friday night at 8:30 p.m. in consolation play.

Davenport 58, Macomb 23 (girls)

The Davenport Lady Bulldogs scored early and often against the Lady Hornets in the day’s first game.

The Lady Bulldogs pulled away 25-4 after the first quarter and led 36-13 at intermission.

One bright spot for the Lady Hornets was the play of Mariah Carolina. Carolina scored a team-high 17 points for Macomb. Arie Hazell added four points.

Davenport increased the lead to 54-19 after the third quarter, setting up another Macomb bright spot.

The Lady Hornets played even with the Lady Bulldogs in the final quarter as both teams scored four points a piece.

Hanna Schofield led Davenport with 19 points while Karli Wunderlich had 10.

Macomb will take on North Rock Creek Friday at 4 p.m.

Allen 50, Asher 28 (girls)

A frigid second quarter for Asher spelled their doom against the Lady Mustangs.

The game was tied at 11-11 after the opening quarter, but Allen outscored the Lady Indians 20-1 to take a 31-12 lead at the half.

Asher recovered and played the Lady Mustangs within three points in the second half, but the damage had been done.

Allen led 42-20 after the third quarter and both teams scored eight points each in the fourth quarter.

Alexis Francis had a big game for Asher, scoring 15 points for the Lady Indians. Jordan Odell added five points.

Allen was led by Kinsey Nix’s 15 points and Calissa Childers dropped in a dozen.

Asher will face Wellston Friday at 7 p.m. in consolation play.