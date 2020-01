Shawnee resident Rex Hilburn, 80, died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in an Enid hospital.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Fairview Cemetery, under the direction of Walker Funeral Service.