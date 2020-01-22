Shawnee attorney Brandi N. Nowakowski took an oath Friday to serve as the vice president of the Oklahoma Bar Association’s Board of Governors. She was among nine attorneys sworn in to serve on the OBA’s 17-member board during a ceremony at the state Capitol.

Nowakowski is a senior associate with the law firm of Stuart & Clover in Shawnee. She focuses her practice on probate, adult guardianship, estate planning and real property matters. She, her husband, Chris, and their two sons, Ethan and Zachary, reside in Shawnee. Nowakowski received her BBA in management from the University of Oklahoma, where she graduated magna cum laude in May 2006. She received her J.D. from the OU College of Law in May 2010 and was admitted to the practice of law before all Oklahoma state courts in September 2010. She was later admitted to practice before the United States District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma. Additionally, she serves on the Supreme Court of the Absentee Shawnee Tribe.

Nowakowski has actively served on the Young Lawyers Division (YLD) Board of Directors since January 2012, having served as the District 8 director, secretary, treasurer, chair-elect and chair. In addition, she has served as YLD Community Service Committee chairperson since 2013. She has also previously served on the OBA Law Day Committee and the Credentials Committee for the OBA House of Delegates from 2012-2018. Additionally, she served on the Clients’ Security Fund Task Force and the OBA Budget Committee.

Also taking oaths on Friday were Susan B. Shields of Oklahoma City, president; Michael C. Mordy of Ardmore, president-elect; and Charles W. Chesnut of Miami, immediate past president.

Sworn in to the OBA Board of Governors to represent their respective Supreme Court judicial districts are Michael J. Davis of Durant, Joshua A. Edwards of Ada and Robin L. Rochelle of Lawton. They will serve three-year terms. Also sworn in to a three-year term as member-at-large was Amber Peckio Garrett of Tulsa. Jordan Haygood of Oklahoma City was sworn in to a one-year term as OBA Young Lawyers Division chairperson.

OBA leadership roles are voluntary positions in which lawyers serve while continuing to practice law. The board meets monthly and governs the association.

The 18,000-member Oklahoma Bar Association, headquartered in Oklahoma City, was created by the Oklahoma Supreme Court to advance the administration of justice and to foster and maintain learning, integrity, competence, public service and high standards of conduct among Oklahoma’s legal community.