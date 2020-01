The Pottawatomie Commissioners approved Tecumseh Public School's requests to utilize portions of their sales tax for two different resurfacing projects in their regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 21.

TPS will use $178,000 of their sales tax fund to pay for the resurfacing of their track which was bid by architect Kyle Lombardo.

In addition, Commissioners approved TPS to use $105,155, also from their sales tax fund, to pay for the resurfacing of the district's tennis courts, also bid by Lombardo.