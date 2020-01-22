Five people are now formally charged in connection with the 2018 drug-related death of Colleen Dawn Smith, 36, whose body was found in a creek a few weeks after she went missing. Arrest affidavits indicate Smith died in a camper trailer in Shawnee before her body was moved to another location near Earlsboro.

On Oct. 14, 2018, Shawnee police received a missing persons report for Smith, and on Oct. 27, 2018, Smith's body was found in a creek near SH 9 and Rock Creek Road in Pottawatomie County.

Pottawatomie County District Court records show Rosi Sky Still, 39, has been formally charged with second-degree murder in Smith's death.

Still is accused, between Oct. 1 and Oct. 27, 2018, of killing Colleen Smith by giving her heroin that contained fentanyl, which a reasonable person would know poses a high risk of death, the charge reads, although it was done without a pre-meditated design. Still is also charged with unlawful delivery of a narcotic. An arrest affidavit filed in the case alleges Smith suffered an overdose and became distressed or died in a camper trailer in the 800 block of South Draper Street in Shawnee.

Four other defendants also have been charged with felonies in the case, according to court records, with counts including accessory after the fact and conspiracy, while one defendant is also charged with the desegregation of a human body.

George Dennis Miller, 46, is charged with accessory after the fact and is accused of failing to make any emergency contact for Smith and then “orchestrating the removal, transportation and disposal of the remains of Colleen Smith,” the filing shows. Miller is also charged with conspiracy along with three others in the case, but he is the only defendant charged with desegregation of a human corpse. In that count, Miller is accused of disposing of Smith's body at the location where it was found in a creek near Earlsboro.

Brian Douglas Rohrback, 42, is charged with accessory after the fact and conspiracy. Rohrback is accused of being an accessory to Still and for failing to offer emergency aid for Smith. He is also charged with conspiracy and is accused of entering into an agreement with other defendants in the conspiracy to dispose of Smith's body.

Charles Frederick Tiger, 43, is charged with accessory after the fact for being an accessory to Still by not offering aid to Smith, but Tiger is also accused of accepting money and about one gram of methamphetamine to arrange transport and to discard the lifeless remains of Smith. He is also charged with conspiracy in the case.

Michelle Lynn Green-Estes, 47, is also charged with conspiracy, but she also is charged with accessory after the fact and is accused of failing to offer aid or report Smith's condition prior to her body being discarded. She is also is accused of performing a “clean up” of the camper trailer where Smith died and assisting in the removal and transportation of Smith's body, the filing reads

According to the autopsy report released in April 2019 by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, Smith’s cause of death was listed as “probable acute opiate toxicity,” while the manner of death was ruled as unknown.

Pottawatomie County District Attorney Allan Grubb said these arrests were made Tuesday by Shawnee police and U.S. Marshals following a series of events and interviews by investigators from his office as part of the case investigation.

Pottawatomie County Public Safety Center records show Still is being held on a $100,000 bond in the case. Her next court date is scheduled in March.

Jail records show Miller, Rohrback and Tiger also remained jailed on Wednesday.

Watch for updates.