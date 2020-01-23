If you have had an opportunity to visit the Biltmore estate in Asheville, North Carolina, or even seen photographs of the property, it is easy to be mesmerized by the landscaping.

Gardening enthusiasts can learn more about horticulture at the Biltmore when Bill Quade, senior horticulture manager for the estate, is in Oklahoma in February to present two lectures. The Oklahoma Horticultural Society is hosting the two presentations, said Lou Anella, director of The Botanic Garden at Oklahoma State University.

“We’re excited to have Bill here to share his knowledge of horticulture with us,” Anella said. “He has been instrumental in many projects and growth at the Biltmore, which receives about 1.5 million guests annually. He enjoys the challenge of maintaining the estate’s historical design intent while meeting the needs of the 21st century.”

The first lecture, Biltmore – Maintaining Olmstead’s Vision, will take place at the Tulsa Botanic Garden, Mabee Grange, at 6 p.m. The second lecture, Gardening at Biltmore … And Your Home, Too, will take place at 2 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Education Auditorium at the Oklahoma City Zoo. The lectures are free and open to the public.

Quade’s strong leadership ability, positive personality and understanding of Biltmore’s core values were instrumental in the opening of The Inn on Biltmore Estate, Antler Hill Village, The Village Hotel on Biltmore Estate and Amherst at Deerpark.

Cosponsors of these lectures include Linnaeus Teaching Garden, Tulsa Botanic Garden, Tulsa County Master Gardeners and the Tulsa Perennial Club. The lectures are funded by the Kirkpatrick Family Fund.

These informative lectures coincide with the OHS’s annual meeting. The OHS was formed in 1970 to further the appreciation of gardening and horticulture throughout Oklahoma, as well as recognize and promote excellence in gardening across the United States.

For more information about the free lectures, call 405-696-3079 or email OklahomaHortSociety@gmail.com. For those interested in learning more about the Oklahoma Horticultural Society, visit the organization’s website at www.ok-hort.org.