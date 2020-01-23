Ronald Alan Etter

Ronald Alan Etter entered into his eternal home Jan 20, 2020.

Ronnie was born May 25, 1949, Nowata, Oklahoma. Ronnie is the son of Betty (Price) and Randall Etter. Ronnie grew up in Caney, Kansas, attending Lincoln Elementary school and Caney Middle School and graduating Caney High School in 1967.

Ronnie was united in marriage to the love of his life, Lucille McCammon, on March 13, 1970 in Miami, Oklahoma. Lucille preceded Ronnie in death Feb 2014.

Ron and Lucille lived their married life in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. Ron and Lucille were blessed with three children, Diane, Jeff, and Donna.

Ronnie worked for car dealerships in Bartlesville and Tulsa a combined 44 years.

Ronnie spent his retirement years with his hobbies of collecting DVDs, collecting ’60s music, enjoying his children, grandchildren and family, shopping trips with his special friend and sister-in-law Linda.

Preceding his death is Lucille, his father Randall, his father-in-law Howard McCammon. Ronnie is survived by his mother Betty M. Etter; his 3 children. Diane (Fred) King, Jeffrey (Amy Ashlock) Etter, and Donna (David) Dickerson; 8 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren; 3 siblings Cheryl (Bob) Thompson, Debra (Bill) Burris, and David (Becky) Etter; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Potts Chapel in Caney, Kansas with the family greeting friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, January 23rd. Graveside services will take place at Sunnyside Cemetery in Caney on Friday, January 24th at 1:00 PM. To leave the family a special message of condolence, please visit www.pottsfuneralhome.com.