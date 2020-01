The Shawnee Police Department responded to a call involving shots fired in the area of Walnut and Pesotum.

According to Cpl. Vivian Lozano when officers arrived at the scene they were told a vehicle was following another vehicle and shots were fired.

"One of the vehicles crashed, but the driver left the scene. This is an active investigation and anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact Detective Jay Keehn at (405) 878-1632."