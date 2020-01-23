A suspect fatally shot by state troopers following a pursuit that ended in Moore Wednesday had a felony conviction and was serving a suspended sentence for a burglary case in Pottawatomie County, court records show.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it was about 11:38 a.m. Wednesday when troopers were notified of a stolen vehicle out of Purcell. Around 11:53 a.m., two troopers spotted the black Tahoe traveling northbound on I-35 and a pursuit ensued. The OHP reports the suspect vehicle took the Shields exit in Moore off of I-35 and lost control of the vehicle, departing the roadway and traveling through a median, eventually crashing into a light pole on the north side of N.W. 27th street. The entire pursuit lasted five minutes.

The patrol said after the suspect exited his vehicle, shots were fired by the two troopers and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. OHP on Thursday identified the suspect as Adam Ray Hernandez, 34. According to Pottawatomie County District Court records, Hernandez, who is listed as having a Shawnee address in a March 2019 court filing, was serving a 5-year suspended sentence in a burglary case.

The troopers involved in the shooting, Trooper Joe Kimmons and Trooper Clay Anderson, have been placed on routine paid administrative leave. Kimmons has been with OHP for 20 years and Anderson has been on the patrol for 18 years.

OHP Troop Z (Investigative Division) is conducting the investigation and will turn over their findings to the district attorney's office.