Beginning in the Spring, Tecumseh Public Schools will begin numerous constructions projects including resurfacing their track and tennis courts and begin Phase 1 of their School Barn.

According to Superintendent Tom Wilsie, the Pottawatomie Commissioners approved TPS's requests to utilize portions of their sales tax for two different resurfacing projects in their regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 21.

TPS will use $178,000 of their sales tax fund to pay for the resurfacing of their track which was bid by architect Kyle Lombardo.

Commissioners also approved TPS to use $105,155, also from their sales tax fund, to pay for the resurfacing of the district's tennis courts, also bid by Lombardo.

In addition, Wilsie said beginning in March TPS will begin Phase 1 of building their School Barn which Wilsie said will be funded by remaining bond election money, a grant from the United States Department of Agriculture and possibly some of the district's building fund.

"The barn will be used to raise animals, so kids will have access to keep an animal to raise and show," Wilsie said. "The first phase is for swine."

Phase 1 of the barn, Wilsie said, is expected to be completed by June 1 and the district hopes to add on to the barn for cattle, sheep and goats.

Wilsie also said the district hopes to start roofing projects at various school sites in the summer and in addition to approving funding for the resurfacing projects, commissioners approved the district's request to purchase a new server from United Systems.