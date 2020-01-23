The District Tri between Grove, Coweta and Claremore has ended in favor of the Ridgerunners.

Grove bested both the Tigers and the Zebras to win the meet.

Grove 48, Coweta 36

106 - Conley Logue pinned Brock Hickman at 0:23 in the first.

113 - Adarren Breuil pinned Tanner Gregory at 0:24 in the first.

120 - Gavin Stone won by forfeit.

126 - JayDale Whitlock pinned Abraham Fadeyer at 2:19 in the second.

132 - Alec Davis was pinned by Branson Burcham at 3:36 in the third.

145 - Gage Gates pinned C.S. Clifton at 3:52 in the second.

152 - Wes Downing pinned Cole Stephens at 5:56 in the third.

160 - Brendan Hernandez pinned J. McDermott at 5:44 in the third.

170 - Kameron Wilkinson was pinned by Gage Hamm at 1:41 in the first.

180 - Anthony Lucky pinned H. Moudy at 1:36 in the first.

195 - Coweta's Piper Pennington won by forfeit.

220 - Jimmy Phillips was pinned by Elijah Fadeyer at 5:41 in the third.

285 - Coweta's Caleb Phillips won by forfeit.

Grove 45, Claremore 36

106 - Logue pinned Rose Grubowski at 2:49 in the second.

113 - Breuil pinned Brant Phelan at 3:01 in the second.

120 - Stone pinned Kearnaniz Johnson at 3:41 in the second.

126 - Dayton Keller defeated Kaden Stanley 6-4.

132 - Davis was pinned by Kai Schultz at 4:19 in the third.

138 - Dustin Macy pinned Derek Scuggins at 1:15 in the first.

145 - Gates pinned Dakota Culp at 4:18 in the third.

152 - Downing pinned Jakoby Bantis at 3:03 in the second.

160 - Dalton King was pinned by Ahton Steninsxon at 5:04 in the third.

170 - Hernandez pinned Vincent Christy at 3:48 in the second.

182 - Wilkinson was pinned by Isaac Guinn at 1:27 in the first.

195 - Lucky was pinned by Lewis Contreas at 0:55 in the first.

220 - Phillips was pinned by Cochran at 2:41 in the second.

285 - Claremore won by forfeit.

The Ridgerunners are competing in the Skiatook Tournament on Friday and Saturday, January 24-25 and will be at home hosting the Jay Bulldogs on Tuesday, January 28 at 7 p.m.