MAGNOLIA, Arkansas – Southern Arkansas received a scoring barrage from Jalen Brooks and Aaron Lucas in rolling to a 77-60 Great American Conference men's basketball victory over the Oklahoma Baptist University Bison Thursday night.

Brooks fired in 28 points and Lucas had 27 as the Muleriders enjoyed a big night at the free-throw line, converting 34-of-38 tries. Brooks was a perfect 14-of-14 from the charity stripe and Lucas went 13-of-13. The pair was only 14-of-32 combined from the field and 0-of-8 from 3-point land.

SAU shot 40.4% from the floor and managed to knock down only one trey the entire night in going 1-of-15.

The only two Bison to reach double figures were Rashad Lewis with 18 and Jarius Hicklen with 13. Lewis had a solid shooting effort before fouling out as he was 7-of-9, including 4-of-4 from outside the arc. Hicklen was 3-of-7 with one trey.

OBU shot 43.1% from the field, including 36.7% from 3-point range, and had one more field goal than the Muleriders.

SAU owned a 35-30 rebounding advantage as Brooks had 10 boards in registering a double-double.

The Bison slipped to 11-6 overall and 6-5 in the GAC with the loss while the Muleriders improved to 8-9 and 5-6.

SAU 88, OBU 84 (Women)

Six Bison reached double figures, but it wasn't enough in the four-point loss.

Mckenzie Cooper tossed in 17 points, Mikayala Shulanberger had 14, Jaylin Stapleton tallied 13, Charissa Price tacked on 12, Jacie Engler ended up with 11 and Briana Marshall chipped in 10 in a losing effort.

Thirteen players got into the scoring column for the Muleriders, led by Kisi Young with 19 and Kylie Warren with 15.

OBU trailed 42-36 at halftime but outscored SAU by a 24-18 margin in the third to force a 60-all deadlock heading into the fourth.

The Bison shot 43.3% from the field, 40.9% (9-of-22) and 89.5% (17-of-19) from the foul line.

Like the men's game, the Muleriders spent seemed like eternity from the charity stripe with 43 attempts. However, they were only 60.5%, making 26 of them.

OBU fell to 5-13 on the season and 0-11 in the GAC. SAU improved to 12-5 and 6-5.

The next action for the Bison teams will be Saturday at Arkansas-Monticello. The women's game tips off at 1 p.m. with the men to follow at 3 p.m.

Note: Report compiled by Brian Johnson.