BILLINGS, Okla. — Liberty Academy’s basketball squads split two games Thursday at the Billings High School Tournament.

In the high school girls’ game, Liberty topped Blackwell’s JV 54-45. Bria Pelate of Liberty recorded 34 points. Madalyn Leader of Liberty added 14.

In the high school boys’ contest, Blackwell was a 35-26 winner over Liberty. Ben Corley and Jaden Newport of Liberty scored 11 and nine points respectively.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.