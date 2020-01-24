Ashley Neel, Shawnee finance director and city treasurer, reports sales and use tax collections totaled $2,144,092.14 for January 2020.

Shawnee city sales tax deposit was $1,932,955.45 for January.

Ashley Neel, finance director and city treasurer, reports sales and use tax collections totaled $2,144,092.14 for January 2020.

“The overall budgeted increase for both sales and use tax collections for FY-2020 was a modest 0.75 percent based on conservative estimates of historical trends,” she said. “For the year, sales tax collections are up $825,181 or 6.56 percent over the projected budget year-to-date.”

Use tax collections are up approximately $497,595 or 50.69 percent over the projected budget year-to-date.

County

Pottawatomie County's sales tax collections for January showed an increase in revenue over January 2019. Treasurer Wendy Magnus reported this month's collections totaled $701,273.52, up from the same month a year ago when $697,112.40 was received –– an increase of $4,161.12.