ALTUS — After going 0-2 in Thursday’s opening round of the Clester Harrington Shortgrass Classic Invitational, Tecumseh’s squads switched scripts Friday.

The Lady Savages walloped the Altus JV 51-15 and the Savages staved off the Altus varsity 70-64.

In the girls’ game, Tecumseh led 30-6 at halftime as Altus failed to score in the second quarter. Altus had just two points in the third quarter.

Ten Tecumseh players scored, headed by Tawny Billy with 17 and Kenzli Warden with 14. Billy canned two 3-point field goals.

Tecumseh (9-6) will tangle with Star Spencer at 1 p.m. Saturday for the consolation title.

Boys

Tecumseh 70, Altus 64

Emet Longhorn drilled three 3-point field goals as the Savages outscored Altus 23-17 in the final quarter.

The Savages entered the fourth quarter tied at 47 but went on a 10-0 run and Altus didn’t get closer than four points.

Longhorn finished the game with four long-range successes and 14 points.

Kainan Ryan was Tecumseh’s scoring leader with 19, including two treys.

Also in double figures for Tecumseh (12-3) were Jacob Green (16) and Sebastian Baker (11).

“We played well in the second half,” Tecumseh coach Bryant Edwards said.

Tecumseh will play Ponca City in Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. consolation-title game.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.