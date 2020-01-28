Bria Pelate fired in 29 points and Kaley Jo Fletcher chipped in 10 Saturday as the Liberty Academy girls hammered Aline Cleo, 55-39, Saturday to win the championship of the Billings Tournament.

BILLINGS – Bria Pelate fired in 29 points and Kaley Jo Fletcher chipped in 10 Saturday as the Liberty Academy girls hammered Aline Cleo, 55-39, Saturday to win the championship of the Billings Tournament.

The Liberty Academy boys won the consolation title of that tournament with a 64-35 thumping of Freedom as Jaden Newport led the way with 22 points and Ben Corley added 21. Cary Wiley was next with 12 points for the winners.

Note: Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.