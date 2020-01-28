A second-place finish by Spencer Rochelle at 138 pounds and third-place efforts from Angelo Reyes at 126 and Lane Williams at 220 ignited the Shawnee High School wrestling team to fifth place in the team standings in the two-day Skiatook Invitational on Saturday.

Jordan Lomeli (132 pounds), Cade Chamblin (152) and Samuel Anderson (170) each registered fourth-place finishes at their respective weight classes and Kyle Helie (182) ended up fifth.

There were 17 schools in the event as host Skiatook (259), Wagoner (203), Glenpool (177.5) and Sperry (141) occupied the top four spots. Shawnee followed with a team score of 129.

Rochelle, taking second and competing at 138 pounds, went 2-1 at the event, pinning Fort Gibson’s Mayton in 2:49 and Skiatook’s Long in 3:35 before falling in his final match to Wagoner’s Lockwood by a 6-4 decision.

Reyes, at 126 pounds, won his first two matches via falls in finishing in third place. He pinned McAlester’s Mitchell in his first match in 54 seconds. He then pinned Oologah’s Xiong in 4:48 before being pinned by Glenpool’s Edwards in 3:35. However, Reyes rebounded and earned a 9-1 major decision over Skiatook’s Boman and then defeated Ada’s Tre’ Ivy by a 17-13 decision in the third-place match to finish 4-1 in the event.

Williams, wrestling at 220 pounds, also posted a 4-1 record in the

tournament in taking third place. He pinned Skiatook’s Johnston in 5:07 and earned a 5-3 decision over Oologah’s Schrader but was pinned by Bristow’s Fortney in 1:16. Williams then responded with a 15-7 major decision over Catoosa’s Rowe and then pinned Wagoner’s Logan Cole in 4:46 in the third-place match.

At 132 pounds, Lomeli registered a 3-2 record at the event in finishing fourth. He won his first two matches via falls after pinning Fayetteville, Arkansas’ Holloway in a quick 31 seconds and Catoosa’s Hight in 3:24. However, Skiatook’s Francis pinned Lomeli in 33 seconds in the next round. Lomeli then bounced back to pin Oologah’s Byam in 4:24. In the third-place match, Lomeli dropped a 6-4 decision to Glenpool’s Jace Ellis.

Chamblin, at 152 pounds, went 4-2 in the tournament in taking fourth place. He pinned Fayetteville’s Fuhrman in 5:30 before dropping a 10-2 major decision to Glenpool’s Watts. But Chamblin pinned Bixby’s Stephens in 2:00 and won via forfeit over McAlester’s Spurlin. Chamblin then pinned Oologah’s McGuire in 3:53 but fell in the third-place match after being pinned in 3:21 by Sperry’s Weathers.

At 170 pounds, Anderson ended up 3-2 in claiming fourth place. He pinned Grove’s Wilkison in 3:17 and then earned a 5-0 decision over Oologah’s Trimble. Skiatook’s Lee then pinned Anderson in 3:22, but Anderson rebounded for a 6-2 decision over Wagoner’s Mills. In the third-place match, Glenpool’s Garrett Wells was a 14-2 major decision winner over Anderson.

Helie ended up with a 3-2 mark in finishing fifth. He lost his first match to Bristow’s Luke Miller by a 5-3 decision. Helie then won back-to-back falls after pinning McAlester’s in 1:57 and Catoosa’s Ferguson in 1:40. Skiatook’s Seago pinned Helie in 3:59 in the next match. Helie then got fifth place via forfeit by Miller.

The Wolves host Duncan for their final home dual of the season tonight at the new Stucker Complex. Varsity action will begin at approximately 7 p.m.

Note: Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.