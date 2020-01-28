Turnovers, often an inopportune times, led to the Shawnee Lady Wolves’ downfall Saturday as they dropped a 56-48 decision to the Class 5A seventh-ranked El Reno Lady Indians in the consolation title game of the 2020 Vision Bank Shawnee Invitational.

Turnovers, often an inopportune times, led to the Shawnee Lady Wolves’ downfall Saturday as they dropped a 56-48 decision to the Class 5A seventh-ranked El Reno Lady Indians in the consolation title game of the 2020 Vision Bank Shawnee Invitational.

Shawnee, ranked 13th in Class 5A, committed 23 turnovers compared to El Reno’s 13.

Jaylin Reveles, who received all-tournament recognition, knocked down 6-of-9 shots from the floor, including two 3-pointers for the Class 5A eighth-ranked Lady Indians. Sierra Sioux added 11 points off the bench for El Reno, which improved to 9-7.

The 12th-ranked Lady Wolves, who fell to 7-8 on the season, were led by Aubrie Megehee with 13 points and Esabelle Ramirez with 12.

Shawnee actually held a slightly better shooting percentage from the field than the Lady Indians. The Lady Wolves hit at a 45% clip while El Reno was at 41.3. But the Lady Indians hit six treys to Shawnee’s two and El Reno fared better at the free-throw line – 60% (12-of-20) to the Lady Wolves’ 50% (6-of-12).

The rebounding advantage went to Shawnee at 32-27 as Ramirez pulled down seven boards while Megehee and Alesia Thomas collected five apiece.

Tristyn Napier accounted for half of the Lady Wolves’ eight steals. Megehee also recorded a pair of blocked shots.

Shawnee held a 15-9 lead through one quarter but saw the Lady Indians utilize a 14-7 second-quarter scoring blitz to take a 23-22 edge into halftime.

The game was tied at 26 in the third before El Reno closed the final 5:34 of the quarter with a 14-5 run to go up 40-31. The Lady Wolves did manage to stay within striking distance, particularly after going on a 5-0 spurt to clip the deficit to 47-44 with 53 seconds left after an Alycia Edwards basket and an old-fashioned 3-point play by Ramirez.

However, the Lady Indians managed to knock down 5-of-6 free shots in the final 41 seconds.

Shawnee will host 12th-ranked Del City Friday at 6 p.m.