Girl Scouts in Oklahoma will launch cookie sales Feb. 1, and this year’s sweet menu will offer a new lemon-flavored treat.

The Lemon Ups is a crispy lemon cookie imprinted with a variety of inspiring messages that highlight Girl Scout values, including baked-in sayings like “I am a leader,” “I am a go-getter,” “I am gutsy” and “I am a risk taker.”The Lemon Ups replaces the Savannah Smiles cookie, which has been retired.

Girl Scouts across the country are encouraged to sell cookies door-to-door to friends and family beginning Feb. 1. Booth sales begin February 14 and end March 22. A list of cookie sales booths can be found at www.girlscoutcookies.org.

“Cookie Time is our favorite time of year,” said Koshia Silver, Marketing and Communications Director, Girl Scouts Western Oklahoma (GSWESTOK). “The girls get to learn about running their own small business, setting goals, makes sales and earning rewards. This process has been helping the next generation of female business leaders hone their skills for more than a century.”

In addition to the new lemon cookie, there is a price change for this year’s sales season. Prices start at $5 per box – an increase from $4 per box last year.

Located in 39 Oklahoma counties in the central, southwest and northwest region of the state, Girl Scouts of Western Oklahoma builds girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place. Through leadership-building programs, GSWESTOK offers girls pathways to explore their interests -- including STEM (science, technology, engineering and math), healthy lifestyles and activities like our High Adventure Team and summer camps, community service projects through our Bronze, Silver and Gold Award programs, environmental stewardships and more. Currently, GSWEST has more than 3,500 volunteers donating approximately 420,000 hours of service to girls. Since forming locally in 1935, more than 375,000 girls have benefited from Girl Scouts.