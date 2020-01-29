The Tecumseh Public Library welcomes families with young children to get a start on early literacy and love of the library through multiple program opportunities offered during February.

New readers can make a new friend at the “Sit, Stay, Read” series offered from 4 to 5 p.m. on Mondays, Feb. 17 and Feb. 24. Children can practice their reading skills with a certified therapy dog in a relaxed, “dog-friendly” environment. Parent or guardian should call the library at 598-5955 in advance to register a child for a 20-minute reading session.

Toddler Story Time is offered at 11 a.m. on each Thursday during the month. It’s geared to children younger than school age and features an hour of stories, song, fingerplay and craft time.

No advance registration is required for the story times.

For more information on any of the programs and services for children, contact the library at 598-5955 or go online to www.pioneerlibrarysystem.org/tecumseh.