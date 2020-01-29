Bethel High School senior Janie Brown, one of the two December finalists, was named the Shawnee News-Star and Patriot Auto Group Student of the Month for 2019-20.

Her parents are Jeff and Allison Brown.

Bethel High School foreign language teacher Ty Caudle said Brown is a a superior student, a masterful musician and, overall, a highly self-motivated student with impeccable character.

“I have personally observed Janie achieving at the highest level in my Spanish 1 and 2 classes,” he said, “which are among the most challenging foreign language classes we offer at Bethel High School.”

Brown has been recognized for her hard work — earning a spot as a finalist for a chance to win a car.

Caudle said Brown has showcased her versatility by being selected as a state-qualifying musician with countless superior ratings from being a four-year member of the Pride of Bethel Marching Band.

“Janie Brown has demonstrated — inside and outside of the classroom — her consistent character and self-motivation to achieve her goals,” he said. “Janie consistently shows the utmost respect for students and teachers.”

She has also taken a unique initiative for her future as she has chosen to take numerous AP classes for college credit, Caudle said.

Brown serves in activities like the University Baptist Church Youth Group, National Honor Society vice president, PROWL-SADD secretary, and an Academic Letter Jacket recipient.

Some other school-related activities include Student Council, Marching Band, Concert Band, Art Club, Co-editor for the school newspaper, Gifted and Talented program and the Heartbeat for Hope project.

She said she plans to attend the University of Oklahoma to earn a bachelor's degree in nursing; she wants to work locally as a labor-and-delivery nurse.