The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) will open the eastbound lanes for the John Kilpatrick Turnpike Extension beginning Tuesday, Jan. 28 to Friday, Feb. 14.

First, John Kilpatrick Turnpike eastbound to Morgan Road will open Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 11 a.m. The second segment, which includes southbound ramps to State Highway 152, will open on Tuesday, Feb. 4, and, finally, eastbound lanes to State Highway 152 will open on Friday, Feb. 14.

The John Kilpatrick Extension is one of six construction projects within the Driving Forward program announced in October 2015. The seven-mile addition between I-40 and State Highway 152/Airport Road will connect southwest Oklahoma City and the metro area at-large with the urban core. It also improves access and offers another route to the Will Rogers World Airport. The westbound lanes of the new Extension opened earlier this year on Jan. 9.

The Driving Forward initiative is a total of six large-scale corridors to modernize, enhance and improve safety, reduce congestion and support population growth on the turnpike system. To date, two corridors have been completed with the other four currently under construction. The Driving Forward initiative’s number one priority is to improve the safety and security of travelers. When completed, these corridors will create safer Oklahoma roadways by addressing current weaknesses and providing solutions to achieve less congestion.

