The Tecumseh Lady Savages and Savages stormed to a Tuesday night sweep over the host North Rock Creek hoop squads. The Lady Savages downed the Lady Cougars, 58-36, before it was bombs away for the Savages with a 68-52 final over the Cougars.

The Tecumseh Savages, in the nightcap, scorched the North Rock Creek nets, hitting 11 3-pointers as a team.

“We shot the ball better than we have the last few games,” said Tecumseh head coach Bryant Edwards.

The Savages opened up a 16-10 lead after the first quarter and hit just one trey in the first eight minutes. That changed in the second as the Savages hit four bombs in the second frame and senior guard Jacob Green hit three of them. Green finished with 15 first-half points, but was just getting started.

“Jacob (Green) played the best he’s played all season tonight,” said Edwards.

The Savaged led 34-22 at the half.

North Rock Creek found no answers to stop the Savages in the second half.

Green, along with teammate Emet Longhorn, were unstoppable on this night. Longhorn hit two treys in the first half and added two more in the second. Longhorn finished with 18, but it was Green that stole the show.

Green hit three more treys in the half for a total of six and finished the contest with 32 points.

Tecumseh led 52-34 heading into the fourth, but the Cougars never quit and outscored Tecumseh 18-16 in the final quarter.

Diego Garcia led North Rock Creek with 17 points. He hit one 3-pointer. Noah McMullan scored 12 points and hit one trey.

The Savages improved to 13-4 on the year and the Cougars dropped to an even 8-8.

GIRLS

The Lady Savages jumped out to a fast start over the Lady Cougars and weren’t challenged during the contest.

Kenzli Warden and Katelyn LaFrance each hit a trey in the first quarter as the Lady Savages opened up a 15-6 lead.

Tecumseh extended the lead in the second quarter and took a 28-14 lead into the half. Warden scored 10 first-half points while LaFrance netted eight.

The Lady Cougars fought hard in the third and played Tecumseh even in the quarter as each team scored 11 points. Lady Cougar Kate Masquas hit a 3-pointer in the quarter and scored five of her team-high 13 points in the third.

The Lady Savages pulled away in the final quarter and built the lead to its’ peak of 23 points on a Warden bucket with 2:52 left in the game. Tecumseh led 55-32 at that point.

Warden led all scorers with 18 and Marissa Gouge scored 13 points off of the bench for the Lady Savages. Schantel Evans added 12 points and LaFrance finished with 10.

The Lady Savages improved to 11-6 on the season.

The Tecumseh squads will play host to Little Axe Friday night as they celebrate homecoming.

North Rock Creek will travel to face McLoud on Friday.