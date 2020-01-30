This year’s Tecumseh Chamber of Commerce auction theme is “The Roaring Twenties”.

The auction and dinner will be held in the Tecumseh City Hall Auditorium on Monday, February 10 at 5:30 p.m.

This event includes a live auction, silent auction, buy-it-now items and many door prizes.

Choices include complete automobile tire sets, trips, dinners, jewelry, original art, pie-a-month, i-Watch and other items too numerous to list.

Proceeds from this evening of fun enable the chamber to carry on its sponsored community activities and scholarships.

Tickets for the prime rib or chicken meal are $40 and are available now.

Reserve your own table with a purchase of 8 tickets. Pick up a ticket order form at the Chamber office, 114 N Broadway, email your request to director@tecumsehchamber.com or call (405)598-8666 before Feb. 7.