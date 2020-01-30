The 28th Annual Community Ground Hog Dinner will be held on Monday, February 3, at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 1625 N. Broadway in Shawnee as part of the church’s community outreach. Over the past 27 years, more than $50,000 has been raised and distributed to local community agencies and schools from the profits made on the dinner.

The annual dinner is usually served on Ground Hog Day, but Ground Hog Day is on Sunday this year. Thus, the decision was made to have the dinner on Monday.

This year the Ground Hog Dinner will again be sharing profits with the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club.

Tickets are $8.00 for adults and $4.00 for children under 10 and will be available at the door. Serving times are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The meal consists of ground pork patties (ground hog), mashed potatoes, gravy, coleslaw, applesauce, green beans, roll, drink, and dessert. The pork patties which are praised each year for their flavor and quality will again be coming from Ralph’s Packing in Perkins, OK.

Carry-out meals are available with those wanting carry-out being encouraged to call ahead to 275-1519 to reduce wait time.

“One of the great things about the Ground Hog Dinner is that it brings together a large cross-section of our community for a good cause. A lot of old acquaintances are renewed, and a lot of visiting takes place,” Pastor Ray Belford said.

The co-chairs for this year’s dinner are Gaye Shepherd and Sherrie Randall.

The Slaw Sweeties (women and men) will be getting together on Thursday, January 30, for a day of making the famous Ground Hog Dinner coleslaw. Other members of the church will be preparing desserts during the week. Volunteers will be setting up for the meal on Sunday, following worship, and others will be in early Monday morning to begin preparing and serving the meal.