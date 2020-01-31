Our history on the big screen! Join The Cowboy for Dinner and a Movie: The Grapes of Wrath (1940) Thursday, February 20, from 5:00 – 9:00 p.m.

“Movie-goers will enjoy an introduction by film historian Elizabeth Anthony and dine on comfort foods inspired by famous diners along Route 66 prepared by The Petroleum Club,” said Museum President & CEO Natalie Shirley. “And unlike the Great Depression era, Prohibition will not be enforced and a cash bar will be available.”

The Grapes of Wrath (1940) is adapted from John Steinbeck’s controversial, Pulitzer Prize-winning novel about the Joads, an Oklahoma family who loses their farm during the Great Depression and heads to California along Route 66 in search of work and a better life. This film by Academy Award winning Director John Ford was the only film about the great Dust Bowl migration at the time and was among the top box-office hits the year of its release.

The film is being shown in conjunction with the Dorothea Lange: Politics of Seeing exhibition, the film, like Lange’s photographs, captures the hardships Americans faced during this challenging time. The Grapes of Wrath (1940) was the winner of two Academy Awards and is included on the American Film Institute’s list of the 100 best American movies.

Following the film, attendees will be treated to an exclusive after-hours walk through the Dorothea Lange: Politics of Seeing exhibition.

$35,$40 for Museum members. Reservations required by February 17.

For more information or to register to attend, visit https://nationalcowboymuseum.org/event/dinner-and-a-movie-the-grapes-of-wrath-1940/.