The Bartlesville City Council voted 5-0 Monday to approve a list of capital projects to be put before voters in elections tentatively set for April 7. The council is expected to officially call for the elections during a regularly scheduled meeting on Feb. 3.

The council put its stamp of approval on $16 million in projects proposed for General Obligation Bond funding as well as $13.6 million in Capital Improvement Projects (CIP) funding. Voter support would extend the half-cent CIP sales tax for another five years. The tax has been approved by voters every five to seven years since 2008. Additionally, approval of GO bond projects will not result in an increase in taxes, as the city’s mil levy would remain at 15 with approval of the issue, having no impact on ad valorem taxes.

Voters will decide the outcome of both sources of funding on April 7, if ultimately approved by the council. Each will appear on a separate ballot.

“Any time you have five people, you will have five different priorities,” said Mayor Dale Copeland.

He said the process started with a list of needs totaling $100 million from all the departments, which the council then wheedled down to $30 million.

“I am pleased with the turnout,” he said.

“Yes, I would put more money here and less money there, but in a spirit of compromise, I think everyone is pleased.”

He talked about the huge cost of bridges and then added a new fire truck is $1.2 million.

“The next time around, we’ll look at the next set of needs and do the same thing over,” he said.

Bill Hollander, public information officer with the Bartlesville Fire Department, said it will be nice to replace a 45-year-old snorkel truck if voters approve the measures.

“We’ve used it. It’s 45 years old,” he said. “It takes more manpower than we would like.”

“We’re in need of a new aerial truck and it will have a pump on it.”

If voters approve the measures, he said by the time bids go out and a truck is ordered, Bartlesville won’t see a new truck for a year.

Hollander also hopes the department’s response rating will decrease which will be of benefit to homeowners and businesses.

The proposed projects include a combined total of $10.8 million for streets and bridges, $5.6 million for equipment, $4.1 million for buildings and facilities, and $4.2 million for parks and recreation.

A partial list of proposed projects include:

Proposed for G.O. Bond funding

• 95-foot tower/ladder fire truck

• Bridge rehabilitations for the Tuxedo Bridges over Caney River and for Sunset Boulevard over Butler Creek

• GPS/camera (chalkless) parking enforcement system

• Central Fire Station roof replacement

• Numerous street upgrades and repairs

• Lighting for Robinwood Park Soccer Fields

• Sunset Pathfinder extension and pedestrian bridge

• Upgrades to Johnstone Park ring road, construction of a roundabout in the park, and improvements to park access drives and angled parking

• New basketball courts with a Gaga ball pit at the former Oak Park School

• Parking lot upgrades at Sooner Park and Jo Allyn Lowe Park

• Douglass Park shelter

• Security lighting in parks

• Pickleball courts at Johnstone Park

• Greens rebuild (nine of 18 holes) at Adams Golf Course

Proposed for CIP funding

• Body-worn cameras for police

• Vehicle replacement including police emergency vehicles

• Several mowers and various equipment for the Parks Department and Adams Golf Course

• City Hall boiler, cooling tower and window replacement and roof repair

• Numerous street repairs and reconstruction

• Downtown landscape improvements

• Pathfinder Parkway improvements

• Sooner Pool and Frontier Pool epoxy repairs

• Parking lot improvements at Douglass Park and Lee Lake

• Replacement of shade structures at Sooner and Frontier pools

• Bartlesville Community Center security system replacement and new speaker system

City councilors and the mayor agreed upon four components and then haggled over how remaining funds should be spent.

“It’s a pleasure to have reasonable and civil discussion,” said Mayor Dale Copeland at Monday night’s meeting.

— Kelli Williams, City of Bartlesville

— Kris Dudley, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise