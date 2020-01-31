The Class 5A third-ranked Shawnee Wolves face a monumental challenge tonight as they entertain the top-ranked Del City Eagles at the SHS Performing Arts and Athletic Center.

The girls’ varsity game will tip off at 6 p.m. with the boys’ contest to start at approximately 7:30 p.m. It will be “Hall of Fame Night” as Paulzetta Talton-Fields and Doug Combs will be inducted into the Shawnee Basketball Hall of Fame at halftime of the boys’ game.

Del City is 14-1 on the season after knocking off Class 6A fifth-ranked Midwest City, 61-59, on Tuesday night. The Eagles suffered their first loss of the season last Saturday to host Carl Albert, 66-53, in the finals of the Carl Albert Invitational.

Shawnee brings an 12-3 record into tonight’s matchup after finishing third in its own three-day 2020 Vision Bank Shawnee Invitational last weekend. The Wolves blitzed Stillwater, 65-49, in the first round but dropped a 64-53 decision to Class 6A 18th-ranked Choctaw in the semifinals, before routing Class 5A 11th-ranked El Reno, 61-23, in the third-place game on Saturday.

Three Wolves got into double figures against El Reno Saturday – Tanner Morris with 12, Isaiah Willis with 11 and Ka’Veon Sharp with 10. Morris received all-tournament recognition for his efforts. Willis had two double-doubles in the tournament against Stillwater (11 points and 10 rebounds) and Choctaw (10 points and 11 boards).

The Lady Wolves, 7-8 on the season and ranked 13th in 5A, will face a Del City Lady Eagle squad, which is also 7-8 and ranked 12th.

Shawnee dropped a 56-48 decision to seventh-ranked El Reno in its last outing Saturday in the consolation title game of the Vision Bank Shawnee Invitational. Aubrie Megehee and Esabelle Ramirez fueled the Lady Wolves’ offensive effort with 13 and 12 points respectively. Shawnee fell victim to 23 turnovers in the contest.

Following tonight’s action, the Lady Wolves and Wolves will play at Western Heights Tuesday night before hosting Noble next Friday.

Other area high school games tonight include:

*Little Axe at Tecumseh

*Mt. St. Mary at Bethel

*Kingfisher at Dale

*North Rock Creek at McLoud

*Holdenville at Prague

*Stroud at Meeker

*Seminole at Okemah

*Earlsboro at Paden

*Asher at Roff