PRAGUE — Down 13-7 after one quarter, Prague’s girls stormed back for a 50-29 frolic over Holdenville Friday.

Prague scored the first seven points of the game, then Holdenville had its brightest moment with 13 straight points.

Prague blitzed Holdenville with a 14-2 second quarter, then outscored the visitors 29-14 in the second half.

Taylor Hodges, who canned three 3-pointers, led the victors with 17 points. Diana Manning added 16 and Adisyn Auld totaled 11, including two 3-pointers.

Holdenville didn’t have a player with more than six points.

The Lady Red Devils, ranked 11th in Class 3A, are 17-2.

Prague will travel to Seminole Tuesday night.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.