The physical attributes of a No. 1 ranked team certainly came through Friday night at the Shawnee Performing Arts and Athletic Center.

The Class 5A top-ranked Del City Eagles used its athleticism to bring down the third-ranked Shawnee Wolves, 65-49, in Suburban Conference play in front of one of the largest crowds of the season.

Del City, 15-1 on the year, outscored Shawnee in each quarter, including critical 15-9 second and 16-10 third quarters in pulling away.

“They’re No. 1 for a reason. They’re long, athletic, can run and jump. They’re just pretty good. They made us uncomfortable,” said Shawnee head coach Ron Arthur, who saw his squad drop to 12-4 on the season.

Four Eagles, led by 6-foot, 2-inch junior Demontreal Crutchfield’s 16 points, reached double figures. Nate Goodlow, a 6-2 senior, followed with 15 points, 6-6 junior Keyondre Young added 13 points and 6-4 senior Kyren Williams finished with 10.

Crutchfield connected on four 3-point shots in the contest and also collected eight rebounds and three steals while Young gathered in seven boards. Goodlow also recorded three steals as the Eagles bothered the Wolves’ offensive flow on the night.

“Night in and night out we don’t see those type of athletes. I think we were kind of shell-shocked, but I don’t think we were intimidated,” Arthur said.

Shawnee shot a respectable 46.5% from the floor but had an uncharacteristic 17 turnovers. Meanwhile Del City had six less turnovers (11) and hit a 48.1% clip on the night.

Senior Ka’Veon Sharp was the only Wolves’ player to reach double figures with 18 as he was 7-of-10 from the floor with a pair of 3-point baskets to go with six rebounds and a steal.

J’Briell Easley contributed eight points and registered a massive blocked shot while Tanner Morris and 6-5 junior Isaiah Willis each finished with seven points. Morris, who nailed one trey in the game, hustled for six rebounds and had a pair of steals and Willis was perfect on all three of his shot attempts but had trouble getting the ball much in the post.

Leading 19-16 after one quarter, the Eagles scored the first six points of the second in going on a 13-6 run which led to a 32-22 Del City advantage with 3:08 remaining before halftime. The Eagles settled for a 34-25 halftime lead, but Shawnee was unable to get closer than seven the rest of the way.

DEL CITY 50, SHAWNEE 33 (Girls)

The turnover bug bit the Lady Wolves too much Friday as the 12th-ranked Lady Eagles upended 13th-ranked Shawnee.

The Lady Wolves, 7-9, committed 22 turnovers and shot just 33% percent from the field as Del City received big scoring nights from BB Polk with 18 and AJ Smithers with 14.

The pair combined for five 3-point buckets – three by Smithers and two from Polk, who also registered six steals in the contest.

The Lady Eagles, 8-8, blitzed Shawnee with a 19-6 first quarter and had the Lady Wolves doubled up at intermission, 32-16. Then a 12-4 third quarter by Del City wiped out any chance at a comeback bid by Shawnee.

Freshman Esabelle Ramirez scored all 12 of her points in the first half. She was 5-of-6 from the floor and drained both of her free shots. However, she was the only Lady Wolves’ player to get into double digits.

Aubrie Megehee ended up with six points and seven rebounds Alycia Edwards had five off the bench – all from the charity stripe – for Shawnee. Amaya Martinez was the Lady Wolves’ top rebounder with eight.

Shawnee had no 3-point makes on the night as it scored just 12 field goals.

The Lady Eagles shot 38% from the floor and were 66.7% from the foul line (6-of-9). The Lady Wolves were only 56.2% (9-of-16) in free shots.

Both Shawnee squads will attempt to get back on the winning track Tuesday night with a visit Western Heights for more conference action.

NOTES: At halftime of the boys’ game, Paulzetta Talton-Fields and Doug Combs were officially inducted into the Shawnee Basketball Hall of Fame...It was ‘Coaches vs. Cancer Night’ as buckets were passed around in the crowd to raise money for the American Cancer Society.