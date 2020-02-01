The National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum will honor Academy Award winner Robert Duvall and Emmy-nominated Kurt Russell at the 60th annual Western Heritage Awards April 17-18, 2020.

Affectionately known as the “Oscars of the West” the Western Heritage Awards will present Duvall with a Lifetime Achievement Award for his 60 plus years working in the industry and promoting Western culture and induct both Russell and his father, Bing Russell, into the prestigious Hall of Great Western Performers, along with several other notable awards.

“The 60th annual Western Heritage Awards will bring together some of Hollywood’s biggest Western performers,” said Museum President & CEO Natalie Shirley. “This is an event that speaks to the heart of what the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum is all about, and we are so pleased to have Mr. Duvall and Mr. Russell with us to honor and celebrate the American West.”

In addition to the star-power of this year’s inductees list, several past honorees will be welcomed back to serve as presenters for the evening’s ceremony. The event will feature actor and producer Barry Corbin; actor, musician, poet and stage performer Red Stegall; actor and son of legend John Wayne, Patrick Wayne; actor and producer Bruce Boxleitner and actor and producer Rex Linn.

“This is not only a big night for The Cowboy, it is a big night for Oklahoma,” Shirley said. “We are proud – and Oklahoma can be proud – of the legacy that 60 years of the Western Heritage Awards has brought to this state. We are known far and away as the preservers of Western culture, and the Western Heritage Awards both honors and celebrates that preservation.”

In addition to the awards presented to Duvall and Russell, the Western Heritage Awards will also induct cattle ranchers Montford T. Johnson and Bennett Richard Houston into the Hall of Great Westerners. Third-generation rancher John Scott will receive the Chester A. Reynolds Memorial Award, named in honor of The Cowboy’s founder.

Each award winner and inductee receives a Wrangler, a bronze sculpture of a cowboy on horseback.

Western Heritage Awards Events

Friday, April 17

The 60th annual Western Heritage Awards festivities begin April 17 at 11 a.m. with a workshop free to the public with Museum admission. That evening, the Western Heritage Cocktail Reception begins at 5:30 p.m. and feature hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. Western or business casual attire. At 6 p.m., attendees will enjoy an autograph session with honorees.

Saturday, April 18

The Western Heritage Awards Panel with the honorees and moderated by actor and producer Rex Linn begins April 18 at 11 a.m. The panel discussion is free to the public with Cowboy admission.

The Western Heritage Awards Cocktail Hour begins at 5 p.m., followed by dinner service and the awards ceremony at 6 p.m.

Reservations are required for all evening events and will be available March 1. For additional information visit nationalcowboymuseum.org/event/westernheritage or contact Kaylia McCracken, events coordinator, at (405) 478-2250, ext. 218.

Western Heritage Award Sponsors to date include, Supporting Sponsors: Arvest Bank; Heritage Sponsors: Mr. and Mrs. Roger Simons, The Annie Oakley Society, Simmons Bank, OGE Energy Corporation, Mr. and Mrs. A.J. Jacques, OKC Convention and Visitors Bureau, Mr. Greg Kowalski, IBC Bank, South Point Hotel and Casino and Round Up Riders of the Rockies; Inductee Sponsors: National Western Stock Show, Mr. Robert A. Funk, Mr. and Mrs. Wyatt McCrea, Mr. Brent Cummings, Nadine and Alan Levin and Calgary Stampede; Museum Partners: Devon Energy Corp. and E.L. and Thelma Gaylord Foundation; Community Sponsors: Allied Arts, Arvest Bank, Continental Resources, OG&E, COX, OERB, JE Dunn, The Oklahoman, Southwestern Group of Companies, Oklahoma City Convention and Visitors Bureau and MassMutual Oklahoma.

Sponsorship opportunities remain available; for more information nationalcowboymuseum.org/westernheritage or contact Trent Riley, Major Gifts Officer, at triley@nationalcowboymuseum.org or (405) 478-2250 ext. 251.