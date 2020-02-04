A renewed defensive effort the last three quarters carried Bethel's boys to a 49-44 comeback victory over Jones Tuesday night.

JONES — A renewed defensive effort the last three quarters carried Bethel’s boys to a 49-44 comeback victory over Jones Tuesday night.

Jones blitzed Bethel with a 21-10 first quarter, but was outscored 39-23 the rest of the way.

“Jones started off really hot,” Bethel coach Eric Litherland said. “They hit three treys, four free throws and probably shot 80% in the first quarter. But our defense clamped down the rest of the game. We just had to stay the course and we did.”

Sophomore John Gordon led Bethel (13-6) with 12 points. Junior Jesse Tucker finished with 11 points, seven coming in the final quarter as Bethel outscored Jones 11-4.

Jaylon Gordon, who netted nine points, posted Bethel’s only 3-point field goal.

“For the last three quarters, we played really good defense,” Litherland said.

Bethel hit 6-of-8 free throws. Jones was 5 of 8.

Bethel will entertain Tecumseh Friday.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.