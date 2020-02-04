Trae Thompson poured in 17 points and Ike Shirey added 15 while sinking five 3-point shots as the Class 2A third-ranked Dale Pirates used big second and third quarters to defeat Christian Heritage, 58-44, Tuesday night.

Christian Heritage led 19-17 after one quarter, but Dale went on a 20-9 run in the second to go up 37-28 and followed that up with a 14-4 third quarter to make it 51-32 in pulling away.

Dallen Forsythe finished with 14 points for the Pirates as he also drained two treys. Carter Crowe was next on the Dale scoring chart with seven.

“I'm proud of our effort. We played really hard and played really good defense.” said Dale head coach Jeff Edmonson.

The next action for the Pirates, 14-6, will Friday at 15th-ranked Wewoka.

Note: Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.