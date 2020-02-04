The family and friends of Roma Lee Howard came together as they honored her life on Sunday and Monday. Roma Lee was a lifelong resident of the area. Our hearts go out to her family.

About 25 local residents gathered in the Senior Center for a Community Forum last week. The meeting was organized by former Town Clerk, Pete Elkins, to express his concerns over problems within the town. The meeting lasted about 90 minutes with a question and answer period following. In closing Mr. Elkins encouraged concerned citizens to attend the Board of Trustees meetings regularly scheduled on the first and third Tuesdays of the month at 6 p.m. at the Town Hall.

The Senior Citizens will gather on Thursday for lunch. The menu is lasagna, green beans, salad, dessert and garlic bread. The Center is located at 310 E. Weldon and opens at 10 a.m. with lunch served at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, the Annual King and Queen crowning will take place during the Valentine’s Day celebration. Area residents, 55 and over are welcome to join in the activity. Bingo sessions are held on the first and third Mondays of the month at 6 p.m.

School activities this week are the Book Fair in the library, the HS/JV teams hosting Nowata JV on Thursday starting at 4:30p.m. and on Friday the HS/JV teams travel to Foyil.

Parents who plan to consult with teachers during the Parent-Teacher Conferences can do so from 4 — 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 10 and 11. Senior members of the HS Basketball Teams will be honored prior to the games starting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday. Basketball District contests will start on Friday, the 14 th . Location and brackets are unavailable at this time.

On Tuesday, Feb. 11, the FFA is sponsoring a Blood Drive from 9 a.m. — 3 p.m. in the Student Center. Other activities for the Club include National FFA Week starting on Sunday the 16 th and a trip to the State Capitol on Tuesday the 18. With the Washington County Junior Livestock Show on the calendar for the last week of the month, members will return from Oklahoma City to start prepping their show animals.

