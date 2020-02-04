Bright, shiny and new. The Seminole hoops squads entertained Prague Tuesday night as they opened play in their new basketball digs and came away with a doubleheader split.

SEMINOLE—Bright, shiny and new. The Seminole hoops squads entertained Prague Tuesday night as they opened play in their new basketball digs and came away with a doubleheader split.

The Lady Red Devils defeated the Lady Chieftains, 43-26, before the Chieftains hung on for a 59-56 win in the nightcap.

Boys

The Chieftains, through three quarters of play, held command of the tussle with Prague. They led 29-17 at the half and took a 48-35 advantage into the final quarter. The lead grew bigger, 54-38, after an Easton Wurtz layup with 5:54 left in the game.

That’s when Prague made things very interesting.

The Red Devils chipped away at the Seminole lead and outscored the Chieftains 17-3 in a span of 5:24. Prague’s Colby Smith cut the lead to 57-55 with :30 left in the game before Red Devil Trip Davis hit one of two free throws to get it to 57-56 with :12 left.

Cepado Wilkins, who had a monster night, hit just two of his final four free throws in the final :09 of play.

Seminole led 59-56 with :05 left to play and Davis dribbled up the court and had a good look at a three, but the ball bounced Seminole’s way as the Chieftains held on for the win.

Davis led Prague with 16 points and Nate Lester added 13, including two treys. Trevor McGinnis netted a dozen for the Red Devils.

Seminole’s Wilkins led all scorers with 26 points. He had 12 in the first half and 14 in the second.

The Wurtz brothers, Hunter and Easton, combined for 23 points for Seminole. Easton won the brother scoring battle with 13 and Hunter grabbed 10.

Seminole improved to 10-8 on the season and will travel to face McLoud tonight. They will then celebrate Senior Night this Saturday as they play host to Tecumseh.

The Red Devils fell to 13-7 and will head to Latta Friday night.

Girls

In the girl’s game, the fourth quarter spelled doom for the Lady Chieftains. They trailed 31-24 heading into the final frame but were held to just two points in the quarter.

Seminole led 7-5 after the first quarter, but Prague came back in the second to take a 22-15 lead into the half. The two squads played even in the third, each scoring nine points.

Prague’s Diana Manning led all scorers with 15 points and Adisyn Auld scored eight. Taylor Hodges and Tori Lester each netted six for Prague.

Kennedy Coker led Seminole with 11 points and hit one three-pointer in the first quarter. Holli Ladd scored six and Katyanna Andrews netted five for the Lady Chieftains.

Seminole dropped to 8-10 on the year and will travel to face McLoud today and host Tecumseh Saturday night.

Prague, ranked 11th in Class 3A, improved to 18-2 on the season and will travel to tangle with Latta Friday night.