The following area schools have confirmed closings for Wednesday, Feb. 5; keep watching for updates on those not listed:

• Shawnee Public Schools

• Tecumseh Public Schools

• Bethel Public Schools

• North Rock Creek

• Dale Public Schools

• Earlsboro Public Schools

• McLoud Public Schools

• Maud Public Schools

• Meeker Public Schools

• Grove Public Schools

• Wanette Public Schools

• Prague Public Schools

• Oklahoma Baptist University

• Seminole State College