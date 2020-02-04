The following area schools have confirmed closings for Wednesday, Feb. 5; keep watching for updates on those not listed:
The following area schools have confirmed closings for Wednesday, Feb. 5; keep watching for updates on those not listed:
• Shawnee Public Schools
• Tecumseh Public Schools
• Bethel Public Schools
• North Rock Creek
• Dale Public Schools
• Earlsboro Public Schools
• McLoud Public Schools
• Maud Public Schools
• Meeker Public Schools
• Grove Public Schools
• Wanette Public Schools
• Prague Public Schools
• Oklahoma Baptist University
• Seminole State College