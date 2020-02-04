Shawnee High School English teacher Linsey Mastin was named Shawnee Public School's 2019-2020 Teacher of the Year at the annual banquet Tuesday, Feb. 4.

Mastin has been teaching for four years and was happy to receive the award.

In her speech she thanked, her family, her friends, her mentors and her fellow educators.

Mastin was one of eight finalists in the running to become the district's Teacher of the Year.

The other finalists included Cassie Flora, Shannon Tiger, Leslie Gothard, Lydia Hodges, Whitney White, Andrew McCune and Melisa King.