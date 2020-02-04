Seminole State College recently named Linda Brown as the Interim Nursing Program Director for the spring 2020 and fall 2020 semesters. Brown comes to the College through a partnership between SSC and SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Shawnee.

Brown most recently served as an Acute Care Registered Nurse at St. Anthony Hospital - Shawnee. She also served as the Vice President of Support Services at St. Anthony Hospital - Shawnee for seven years, the Vice President of Clinical Services at Unity Health Center for 11 years, Vice President of Operations at Shawnee Regional Hospital for one year and the Vice President of Marketing at Shawnee Regional Hospital for seven years.

During her time as the Vice President of Support Services, Brown oversaw a $58 million, 119,000-square-foot new construction project and a 30,000-square-foot remodel project.

Brown is active in several civic and non-profit organizations. She serves on the Oklahoma Baptist University Alumni Board of Directors, the United Way of Pottawatomie County Board and is a founding member of the Volunteer Health Clinic of Pottawatomie County, where she served as Vice President for three years and completed a term as President.

“Linda’s clinical and administrative experience in the medical field make her an ideal fit for this role,” SSC President Lana Reynolds said. “The College has had a longstanding working relationship with SSM Health, one that provides our nursing students so many opportunities.

“We are so appreciative of St. Anthony Hospital - Shawnee President Chuck Skillings for his willingness to help us fill this critical role in nursing education. This partnership is a great example of private industry and higher education working together for the common good of our communities.”

SSC reached out to St. Anthony Hospital - Shawnee when the College’s Nursing Program Director and Health Sciences Chair Valarie Watts received active duty orders from the Army Reserves for a 12-month deployment. While Brown serves as the Interim Nursing Program Director, Assistant Professor of Life Sciences Dr. Noble Jobe will serve as Chair of the Health Sciences division.

Brown will begin her new role at the College on Feb. 1.