TECUMSEH — The Savages of Tecumseh used the 3-point shooting of Kainan Ryan and Jacob Green to whip McLoud 64-53 Tuesday night.

Ryan, the game’s leading scorer with 22, and Green, who netted 20, chalked up four 3-point field goals apiece.

Emet Longhorn, who aided the cause with nine points, had Tecumseh’s other 3-pointer.

Tecumseh bolted to a 17-8 cushion after one quarter and enjoyed a 38-25 halftime lead. Tristan Crook, a McLoud junior, produced 18 points, including three 3-pointers. Freshman Jacob Jordan knocked down two treys en route to 10 points, the same as teammate Brenden Howard.

Tecumseh (15-4) hit 6-of-8 charity tosses. McLoud (9-12) was 5 of 7.

Tecumseh concluded its regular-season home slate at 7-0 The Savages are also 7-0 in conference action.

Tecumseh will travel to Bethel Friday night.

