The Savages of Tecumseh used the 3-point shooting of Kainan Ryan and Jacob Green to whip McLoud 64-53 Tuesday night.
TECUMSEH — The Savages of Tecumseh used the 3-point shooting of Kainan Ryan and Jacob Green to whip McLoud 64-53 Tuesday night.
Ryan, the game’s leading scorer with 22, and Green, who netted 20, chalked up four 3-point field goals apiece.
Emet Longhorn, who aided the cause with nine points, had Tecumseh’s other 3-pointer.
Tecumseh bolted to a 17-8 cushion after one quarter and enjoyed a 38-25 halftime lead. Tristan Crook, a McLoud junior, produced 18 points, including three 3-pointers. Freshman Jacob Jordan knocked down two treys en route to 10 points, the same as teammate Brenden Howard.
Tecumseh (15-4) hit 6-of-8 charity tosses. McLoud (9-12) was 5 of 7.
Tecumseh concluded its regular-season home slate at 7-0 The Savages are also 7-0 in conference action.
Tecumseh will travel to Bethel Friday night.
Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.