The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Pottawatomie County in effect from late Tuesday through Wednesday evening.

Shawnee/Pottawatomie County Emergency Management Director Don Lynch said, as is usual with Winter weather forecasts, the forecast for the next 24 hours is complicated by factors such as timing, the location of the freezing line, and moisture availability. “Thirty miles one way or another can make a big difference in the type and effects of the weather,” he said.

Tuesday's forecast has had a swath of heavy snow (6-8 inches) along and just south of the I-44 corridor, Lynch said, adding, Tuesday morning’s computer model run pushed the freezing line farther back to the northwest.

“Therefore, Pottawatomie County is likely to see more sleet at the beginning of the storm, making traveling in the morning more difficult,” he said. “The sleet will change over to snow by the end of the storm.”

The onset of the storm should be between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. for that part of the county south and west of Asher to Tribbey line. North and east of that line, the onset of the storm will be after 4 a.m., he said.

“Temperatures will struggle to reach 30 degrees on Wednesday,” Lynch said. “Additionally, wind chill values will be in the teens both tonight and Wednesday night.”

Temperatures will warm beginning on Thursday and continue through the weekend, he said.

“People should prepare now to deal with the effects of this storm,” he said. “If you have to travel on Wednesday, use extreme caution, slow down and keep a greater distance between vehicles; allow for extra time to reach your destination.”

Continue to monitor your favorite weather information source for later forecasts and changing conditions, Lynch advised.