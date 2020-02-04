The Class 5A fifth-ranked Shawnee Wolves placed 10 players in the scoring column, led by Ka'Veon Sharp and Isaiah Willis with 10 points each, in a 58-29 thumping of the Western Heights Jets Tuesday night.

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Class 5A fifth-ranked Shawnee Wolves placed 10 players in the scoring column, led by Ka'Veon Sharp and Isaiah Willis with 10 points each, in a 58-29 thumping of the Western Heights Jets Tuesday night.

Shawnee, 13-4, scored often and took control early with a 17-4 first quarter and outscored Western Heights, 17-12, in the second in establishing a 34-16 halftime cushion. A 13-4 third quarter made it 47-16 heading into the fourth.

J'Briell Easley added nine points and Karron Evans, off the bench, supplied seven points. Starter Tanner Morris and reserve Kayden Shaw ended up with six points apiece.

The Wolves had three 3-point baskets on the night – one each from Evans, Jaylon Orange and Moses Martinez.

Isaiah Altstatt was the high scorer for the Jets with 14 points as he knocked down four 3-point shots.

Shawnee's next action is Friday at home against Noble at 7:30 p.m. The Wolves then visit Harrah on Saturday.

Note: Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.