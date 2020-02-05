Former Seminole State College baseball players, along with community supporters and members of the 2020 Trojan squad, gathered on the SSC campus Saturday evening, Feb. 1 for the annual Trojan Season Kick-Off Banquet. Over 250 guests attended the event.

During the banquet, special recognition was given to the players from the 1990, 2000 and 2010 Trojan teams, marking their 10th, 20th and 30th anniversaries. Jeff Stych, a member of the 1992 Trojan team and Master of Ceremonies for the event, welcomed and announced these former players.

Danny Zahl, former Trojan baseball player, served as the event’s guest speaker. Zahl played on the 1989-1990 team, which went 89-5 and finished third in the NJCAA World Series. Zahl went on to play outfielder for the Louisiana State University Tigers in 1991, the year LSU won the College World Series against Wichita State.

A special feature of this year’s program was an update on the Brian Crawford Memorial Baseball and Sports Complex by SSC President Emeritus Dr. Jim Utterback.

Members of the 2020 Trojan baseball team were introduced by SSC Head Coach Mack Chambers to conclude the evening. The team began their season with a home game on Monday, Feb. 3 against Oklahoma Wesleyan.

To keep up with the 2020 Trojan baseball season, visit the College’s athletic webpage at www.sscathletics.com for scores, upcoming games and other Trojan news.